TD Securities Trims Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Target Price to $26.00

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a positive rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Noble Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NYSE NBL opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

