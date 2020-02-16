Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 46,712 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Rollins worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rollins by 2,219.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 9.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.82. 543,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.