Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.51 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,423 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Express were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $308,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of American Express by 42.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.87. 2,360,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

