Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $13.92 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 335,489 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

YUM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,678 shares. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

