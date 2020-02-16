Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $11.80 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $11,802,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of West Pharmaceutical Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $174.57. The stock had a trading volume of 396,932 shares. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $175.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.47.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

