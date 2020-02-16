Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,703 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $14,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.41. The stock had a trading volume of 882,266 shares. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $135.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Cfra raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.58.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.