Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 259,094 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259,094 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of CenterPoint Energy worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,859,000 after acquiring an additional 740,321 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,052,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 139,230 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,466,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,624,000 after acquiring an additional 326,711 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,194,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,418,000 after acquiring an additional 320,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,811 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

CenterPoint Energy stock remained flat at $$27.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,707,623 shares of the company were exchanged. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

