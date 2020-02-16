Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 84,851 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,393 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 84,851 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.09. 1,719,908 shares of the company were exchanged. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $177.01 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.47.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

