Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,240 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Snap-on worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 8.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

SNA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.26. 465,735 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.67 and its 200 day moving average is $159.89. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.12 and a 52 week high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,412 shares of company stock worth $8,841,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

