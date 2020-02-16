TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FTI. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

FTI opened at $17.26 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,909,000 after buying an additional 5,189,029 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124,716 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,844 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,005,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,225 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

