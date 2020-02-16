Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Teladoc Health reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.95.

TDOC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.77. 1,089,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,123. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -76.03 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $479,901,000 after buying an additional 1,974,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,646,000 after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 44.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 319,556 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 114.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 556,269 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.