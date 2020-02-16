Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce sales of $678.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $679.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $676.50 million. Teleflex posted sales of $641.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.60.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $2,342,968 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Teleflex by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Teleflex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 67,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $386.65. The stock had a trading volume of 175,216 shares. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $269.88 and a 1-year high of $390.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.70 and a 200 day moving average of $355.89.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

