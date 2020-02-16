Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Shares of Telenor ASA stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,622. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.