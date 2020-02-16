TELUS’s (TU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 50.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TU. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

NYSE:TU opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. TELUS has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $41.81.

Shares of TELUS are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in TELUS by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in TELUS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 90,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TELUS by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

