Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Trading Down 0.6%

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,340 ($17.63) and last traded at GBX 1,346 ($17.71), 51,285 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 79,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,354 ($17.81).

The company has a quick ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99. The stock has a market cap of $900.11 million and a P/E ratio of -24.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,405.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,316.08.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TMPL)

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

