Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

TME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,034,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405,700 shares. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

