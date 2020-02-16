TenX Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.56 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, TenX has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and $4.30 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Kucoin, Huobi and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.99 or 0.02840740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00237077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00146801 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021928 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,745,346 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Huobi, Coinrail, Bit-Z, Neraex, BitBay, Cryptopia, COSS, Bithumb, IDEX, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, BigONE, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Liqui, Livecoin, Upbit, HitBTC, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.