Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Terex (NYSE:TEX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Terex updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.85-2.35 EPS.

NYSE:TEX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,410 shares. Terex has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $38.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In other Terex news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $285,200.00. Insiders have acquired 518 shares of company stock worth $14,455 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

