Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.85-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9-3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.70. 1,052,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,309. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEX. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Terex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other Terex news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 518 shares of company stock valued at $14,455. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

