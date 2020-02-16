Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 144 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $16,198,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 108,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 49,785 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,265,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,545,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $90,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,041 shares of company stock worth $3,714,375 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSIS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of OSIS opened at $89.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.