Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 349.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 229,919 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,658,000 after buying an additional 98,373 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,254,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 200,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,129,000 after buying an additional 80,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.53.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.76. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.