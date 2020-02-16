Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sealed Air by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Sealed Air by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Sealed Air by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 637,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $34.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

In other news, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

