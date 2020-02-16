Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of B&G Foods worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 48.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 16.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 333.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 71.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BGS stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

