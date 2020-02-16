Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Trueblue worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 26.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 29.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 23,477 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 574,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Trueblue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Trueblue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of TBI opened at $16.72 on Friday. Trueblue Inc has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trueblue Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Trueblue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

