Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 27,183 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 788,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 72,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRT opened at $16.44 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

