Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Veritex were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Veritex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. Veritex Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

VBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $207,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

