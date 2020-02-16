Texas Permanent School Fund Takes Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $38.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

