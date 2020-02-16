Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TBPH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.
Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.
Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.