Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TBPH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Link Fund Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $135,459,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

