ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 118,100 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THMO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.44% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THMO stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.65. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

