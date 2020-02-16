Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $27.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

