Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,428 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. 10,848,001 shares of the company traded hands. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $59.62 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

