Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 52,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.96. The company had a trading volume of 283,615 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $82.25.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

