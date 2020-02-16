Thunder Token Price Tops $0.0109 (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $31.61 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00492158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.96 or 0.06204818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00066781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026936 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005143 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

Thunder Token's official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

