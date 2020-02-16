THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on TKAMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

