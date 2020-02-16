Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 232,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
NASDAQ TIPT opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.30.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Tiptree Company Profile
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.
