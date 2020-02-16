Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 232,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tiptree by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

