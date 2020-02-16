Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,718,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 33,678 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2,713.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 449,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after buying an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TR stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

