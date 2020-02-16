TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target Cut to C$5.75 by Analysts at Laurentian

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price cut by Laurentian from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOG. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.33.

Shares of TOG stock opened at C$4.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The stock has a market cap of $895.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,012.50. TORC Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of C$3.03 and a twelve month high of C$5.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. TORC Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -7,500.00%.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

