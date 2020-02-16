TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66.

In related news, insider Gary Paul Henson purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $29,376.00. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $79,152 in the last three months.

There is no company description available for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term.

