Total (EPA:FP) Given a €56.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.92 ($67.34).

Shares of Total stock opened at €45.25 ($52.62) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.08. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

