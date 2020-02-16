Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys New Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,927 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Clorox by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,194 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 617,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.83. The stock had a trading volume of 724,318 shares. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.16.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

