Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $43.95. 8,702,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,780,369. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

