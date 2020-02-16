Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 862.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $66.37. 95,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,965. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.04.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

