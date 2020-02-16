Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Takes $218,000 Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,415 shares. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $114.62 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.