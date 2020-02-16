Transcanna (CNSX:TCAN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Transcanna Holdings Inc (CNSX:TCAN)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.10, approximately 32,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

About Transcanna (CNSX:TCAN)

TransCanna Holdings Inc provides medical marijuana transportation and distribution services in Canada. Its services include transportation and distribution of cannabis and cannabis-related products; and branding and marketing services to cannabis-related clients. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

