TRB Advisors LP Purchases 5,000 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

TRB Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Verisign accounts for 1.2% of TRB Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Verisign were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verisign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Verisign by 0.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Verisign by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Verisign by 25.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 42,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisign by 6.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $209.57. 526,522 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.06 and a 200 day moving average of $197.07. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

