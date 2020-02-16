TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.65 EPS.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair raised TreeHouse Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.79.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.