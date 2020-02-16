Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tribune Publishing’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tribune Publishing.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

TPCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 60,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Tribune Publishing has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

In related news, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc bought 184,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,176,859 shares of company stock worth $14,581,729 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tribune Publishing (TPCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.