TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.46-3.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.12-1.15, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.22 million.TriNet Group also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.86-$1.04 EPS.

NYSE TNET traded up $10.16 on Friday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,262 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.33.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $459,061.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,951.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T bought 64,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,363,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,863 shares of company stock worth $8,246,027. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

