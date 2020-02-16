Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) will report sales of $235.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trivago’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.17 million and the highest is $238.98 million. Trivago posted sales of $237.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trivago will report full year sales of $977.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $944.39 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.90 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trivago.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.73 million. Trivago had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Trivago in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 289,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,702. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.69 million, a PE ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Trivago has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trivago by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Trivago by 149.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 60,973 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trivago by 585.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

