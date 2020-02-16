TrueUSD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $143.00 million and approximately $1.05 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinTiger, Koinex and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.99 or 0.02840740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00237077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00146801 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021928 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 143,047,347 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Crex24, HBUS, Kuna, Kyber Network, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Koinex, HitBTC, Bitso, Bittrex, Zebpay, WazirX and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

